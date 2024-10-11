Nollywood Actor, Jerry Amilo Lays Daughter To Rest, Shares Emotional Tribute

Nollywood veteran actor, Jerry Amilo has laid to rest his beloved daughter, Chidera Amilo, fondly called Princess, following her sudden passing on October 4th.

The heartbreaking event comes just months after a poignant reunion between Amilo and his daughter, marking an end to their two-year separation.

Amilo had shared the emotional reunion on social media on August 21, expressing his joy and affection for Chidera.

However, their brief time together was tragically cut short.

The cause of Chidera’s death remains undisclosed, leaving Amilo and his family devastated.

In an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, Amilo conveyed his grief, despite his loss, Amilo vowed to stay focused, signifying his resilience amidst adversity.

He wrote, “Good night 🌙😴 My 👼 Angel 🙏❤️ 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE AMEN 🙏 🙏🙏 Still staying FOCUSED 👀👌🔥♥️✅”

The Nollywood community and fans continue to offer condolences to Amilo and his family during this difficult time.

