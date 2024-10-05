Nollywood Actor Saidi Balogun Grieves Over Alleged Loss Of Daughter

Saidi Balogun, a Nollywood actor and filmmaker, is mourning the alleged loss of his daughter, Zainab.

The Yoruba actor published a snapshot of a candlelight with flowers surrounding it on his Instagram page on Saturday, along with various birds and heartbroken emojis.

His colleague actress Allwell Ademola took to her Instagram page to express her dismay at the news, sharing a candlelight shot, she prayed it was all just a dream.

“I am speechless. I pray this is all a dream, Oh God! My Osenatu”.

See some comments on Saidi Balogun’s post:

Yomi Fash Lanso wrote, “Condolence to you and your entire family and dear brother. May your God console you and cushion your pains and wipe away your tears

One And Only Lois wrote, “My heart is heavy. Zainab’s life revolved around making her dad proud. Rest in peace, Zeenat. You fought well

Mensah Olamide wrote, “She was such an Angel. Rest in peace See

Trust Mimi wrote, “So sorry sir! Please accept my condolence

Adefemi Bilikis wrote, “May Almighty Allah forgive her and grant her aljanat fridaus

One Iremide Kiddies And Collection wrote, “Jesus

Secat Textiles wrote, “Accept my condolences, dear brother

