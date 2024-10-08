Nollywood Actress Sotayo Gaga Gives Birth To First Child

Tayo Sobola, also known as Sotayo Gaga, a Nollywood actress, has given birth to her first child.

On Tuesday, her colleague Joke Jigan announced the birth of her child via Instagram.

Jigan uploaded a snapshot of the popular Yoruba actress and her newborn, congratulating her and praising God for the safe birth.

“The news I have been patiently waiting for. This one sweetens me to my core. Sotayo Gaga, well done, love, and congratulations to you,” Jigan wrote.

Ronke Odusanya, a colleague, also congratulated her on the birth of her baby.

“This news fills my heart with joy! The God that never fails, Alaanu Oloore, we bless thee; you are worthy of our praise,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You are worthy of our praise. Thank you, Lord, for this great gift; we appreciate you, Lord. We trusted in you, and you did it. Congratulations, sweetheart Sotayo Gaga.”

Sobola also posted a video to Instagram, proudly showcasing her baby bump while a praise song played in the background.

