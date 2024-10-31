Nollywood Legend Pa Charles Olumo “Agbako” Dies At 101

The Nigerian film industry is grieving the passing of iconic actor Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, popularly known as Agbako.

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) announced his demise on Thursday through its president, Bolaji Amusan (Mr. Latin).

Agbako, who lived an impressive 101 years (1923-2024), left an indelible mark on the industry.

Tributes have flooded social media, with fans reminiscing about their childhood memories of the beloved actor.

Mr. Latin’s statement read: “@tampanglobal announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, fondly known as AGBAKO. Details of the burial arrangements will be shared at a later time. Good night father, 25/02/1923 to 31/10/2024.”

Fellow actors Jide Kosoko and Kunle Afod have also paid heartfelt tributes to the departed legend.

