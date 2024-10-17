Nollywood Mourns As Actor Ayobami Olabiyi Passes Away

Ayobami Olabiyi, often known as “Bobo B” in the Yoruba movie industry, has died.

On Wednesday, Mr Olabiyi reportedly died following a brief illness at the University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital.

Mr Olabiyi’s death was confirmed in a solemn announcement by Bose Akinola, Governor of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) in Oyo state.

Advertisement

READ MORE: The Only Person I Can Do Forever With Is Dead – Bimbo Akintola On Being Single At 54

Mr Olabiyi served as the national secretary of TAMPAN.

Mrs Akinola conveyed her condolences to Olabiyi’s family and fellow TAMPAN members, stating, “May God grant his family and all TAMPAN members the strength to cope with this loss. Insha Allah, Amen.”