Non-Teaching Varsity Staff Embark On Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salaries



The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of non-teaching staff unions in Nigerian universities has directed its members to begin a nationwide indefinite strike starting tonight, October 27, 2024.

This decision affects members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

The strike, initially scheduled for October 23, was rescheduled to accommodate the Trade Group Council meeting of NASU branches.

Advertisement

According to Prince Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of NASU, and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU President, the change in timing allows for effective coordination and unity among the unions.

In a circular to branch Chairmen, JAC expressed disappointment that despite President Bola Tinubu’s approval to pay 50% of the withheld salaries, the Minister of Finance’s inaction raises concerns about the government’s commitment to resolving the issue.

READ ALSO: NASU, SSANU To Commence Nationwide Protest On Tuesday

“It is on record that JAC of NASU and SSANU has issued multiple notices to the government to redress this ugly situation. However, the sincerity of government to our cause is in doubt.

“In view of this, the leadership of JAC has decided that the effective date for the strike be moved to mid-night of Sunday, 27th October 2024, to allow the Branch Officers of NASU to be on ground before commencing the strike,” the circular states.

The unions have been seeking payment of four months’ withheld salaries.

JAC further appreciated the steadfast commitment of its members and reaffirms its determination “to persist in this struggle until ultimate victory is secured.”

The strike is the latest development in the ongoing labor disputes in Nigeria’s education sector, following earlier strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over non-payment of salaries and other issues.