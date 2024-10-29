North Faces Worst Economic Hardship Than South – Governors’ Forum

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has sounded the alarm on the devastating economic hardship gripping the region, with Governor Mohammed Yahaya of Gombe State and Chair of the NSGF, urging collective action to address the crisis.

“We must continue to work with the federal government and relevant agencies to provide the necessary support and relief to those affected,” Yahaya emphasized on Monday.

At a meeting in Kaduna with Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa and traditional rulers, Yahaya highlighted the pressing challenges confronting the region, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, farmer-herder clashes, drug abuse, poverty, and unemployment.

He warned that these issues are fueling youth restiveness, driven by illiteracy, poverty, and lack of economic opportunities.

Yahaya cautioned, “The recent EndBadGovernance protests that took place in August serve as a wake-up call for all northern leaders.

“We must scale up efforts to tackle the root causes of youth restiveness by investing in education, skills development, and job creation.

“The economic hardship faced by many Nigerians today is undeniable and considering the north-south disparity in economic inequality, it is even more pronounced in northern Nigeria.”

He advocated for targeted social welfare programs, support for small and medium enterprises, and policies to attract investment to the region.

Yahaya also decried the electricity crisis, blaming vandalism of transmission infrastructure for the widespread power outages.

“As we speak today, most of our Northern states are in darkness.

“This underscores the need to build additional transmission lines and diversify our energy supply,” he lamented.

To revitalize the regional economy, Yahaya stressed the importance of environmental conservation, sustainable agriculture, and responsible resource management.

He noted the North’s vast agricultural potential and called for adequate support to farmers, including grants, loans, modern farming techniques, infrastructure, security, and irrigation systems.

Finally, the NSGF chair urged his colleagues to prioritize industrialization by reviving dormant factories, such as textile and agro-allied industries, to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.