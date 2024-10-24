“Not Aware Bobrisky Is Hospitalised” – Lagos FCID Spokesperson

The spokesperson for the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Lagos, Aminat Mayegun, has stated that she has no information about Bobrisky’s purported hospitalisation.

According to previous reports, the crossdresser, who was captured by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border on Monday, was sent to Falomo Police Hospital for medical treatment on Wednesday.

The social media personality, who was later taken to the Lagos FCID in Alagbon for additional investigation, reportedly complained of severe chest pain.

“Bobrisky complained of ‘breast’ pain and was rushed to the Police Hospital in the Falomo area of Lagos around 2:00 p.m. in an ambulance with the plate number LND 339L. He wore a black gown, covered his face with a shawl, and lay down in the ambulance,” the reports quoted a source to have said.

When reached by TheCable Lifestyle, Mayegun said she had no idea if the crossdresser was in the hospital.

“Nobody reported that to me. I am not aware. If you see it you can share with me,” she said.

The crossdresser is being imprisoned at FCID Alagbon after being apprehended at the Seme border during an alleged attempt to exit the country.

Bobrisky is being investigated by a committee of the House of Representatives, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) on bribery charges.

This came after activist VeryDarkMan posted an alleged audio chat in which the crossdresser said he bribed some EFCC officials N15 million to dismiss money laundering accusations against him.