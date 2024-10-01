The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has deployed 3,500 personnel to ensure safety during Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day celebrations.

Samuel A. Idoko, the Command’s spokesperson, in a statement on Monday, said the deployment is aimed at protecting critical national assets, public and private properties, and maintaining public order throughout the festivities.

Advertisement

Also, Olusola Odumosu, the FCT Commandant, disclosed that the operation will involve several special squads, including the Armed Squad, Special Crack Squad (Operation Adaka-su), Female Strike Force, Anti-Counter Terrorism Squad, Agro Rangers, and undercover operatives.

READ ALSO: Tinubu To Address Nigerians On 64th Independence

These units, he noted, are strategically positioned across the area councils and key locations within the city centre to prevent unrest.

Addressing officers at the command headquarters, he said “FCT being the seat of power and home to diplomatic headquarters of countries of the world, means the Corps must be highly professional in the discharge of their duties to avoid any form of infraction.”

He urged all deployed personnel to adhere strictly to the Corps’ Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) and called for synergy with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful celebration.