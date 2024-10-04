NSCDC Nabs Five Illegal Security Guards, Recover Firearms In Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra Command, has apprehended five suspected unlawful private security guards for allegedly possessing three pump action firearms.

Mr Olatunde Maku, the Commandant of NSCDC, Anambra Command, told reporters on Friday in Awka that the suspects were apprehended on October 3.

Maku stated that the suspects were captured at an illegal road block within the Nteje community in Anambra’s Oyi Local Government Area in response to intelligence information.

He claimed the accused were extorting money from motorists and inflicting immense hardships on road users.

Ekene Erigaka, 27, from Imo State; Obiuto Eze, 42, from Abia; Emeka Eze, 28; Prosper Ugoma, 20; Victor Nnadi, 34; and the three Anambra suspects were captured by an NSCDC patrol team, he said.

“The command mobilised its patrol team and operatives of a private guard company in collaboration with Nteje Vigilante Group to the scene and apprehended the suspects.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that this kind of illegal checkpoint can facilitate robberies, extortion, abductions and the targeted killings of civilians and state actors.

“They are among those making it difficult for average citizens to pursue their legitimate businesses.

“We are determined to rid the state of every form of crime and criminality in accordance with our corps’ mandate,” he said.

Maku stated that the corps would endeavour to restore sanity to the operations of private security guards while also ensuring the safety and security of citizens of Anambra.

He also advised the public to report any suspicious activities or unlawful security outfits/guards to the corps for immediate action.