Obaseki’s Leadership Failures Caused PDP’s Downfall – Idahosa



Charles Idahosa, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees member has blamed Governor Godwin Obaseki for the PDP’s defeat in Edo State’s September 21 governorship election.

Idahosa, a current All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, cited Obaseki’s inability to manage people and perceived ingratitude as key factors contributing to the party’s loss.

In a Benin interview at the weekenc, Idahosa dismissed election rigging allegations, stating the process was free and fair.

He criticized biased media coverage, which overlooked Obaseki’s administrative shortcomings.

Idahosa predicted Obaseki’s frustration, citing his lack of full support, and highlighted divisions within the PDP following Obaseki’s defection from the APC.

His words: “What is happening now is that they are just looking for reasons, but I want to remind them that going to court is part of the electoral process.

“Obaseki was taken to court twice; when he won the election in 2016, the case got to the Supreme Court. When he won again in 2020, the case got to the Supreme Court, so there is nothing wrong with going to court.”

He emphasized signs pointing to the PDP’s impending loss: “Here was a man who deprived 14 elected lawmakers of being sworn in.

“He drove away all the leaders who worked for him.

“PDP leaders came to Benin for a rally, but he broke tradition by not taking them to visit the Oba of Benin.”

Idahosa concluded, “How did he expect to win with all these controversies surrounding him? There was nobody that he did not deal with.”