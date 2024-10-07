Obey Court Order, Stop Blocking Access To Election Materials – Edo PDP Tells INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party campaign council in Edo state has accused Independent National Electoral Commission of denying its party from inspecting election materials used in the state governorship poll.

PDP said that INEC action was in contravention of a valid court order secured by Asue Ighodalo, its gubernatorial candidate.

Recall that Monday Okpebholo, a serving senator, under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress, won the election with 291,667 votes to defeat Ighodalo who polled 247,274 votes.

Meanwhile, in a post shared vial his X page, the Edo PDP campaign’s director of strategy, Oseh Anenih, on Monday said that his party was prevented from inspecting the materials when it visited INEC’s office.

He said: “This morning they refused to comply with a court order mandating them to allow the PDP inspect BVAS machines used to steal the Election.

“The Nigerian Police prevented the PDP legal team from accessing the Commission, then thugs magically appeared.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the order, granted by the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, directed INEC to allow PDP lawyers and forensic experts to inspect critical election materials used in the controversial September 21, 2024 governorship election.

The court, presided over by Hon. Justice W.I. Kpochi, had on September 29, 2024, issued the ruling after reviewing the motion filed by PDP’s legal team.

The order granted unfettered access to several key documents in INEC’s possession, including voter registers, ballot papers, and results from the BVAS machines used in the election.

The court specifically mandated the inspection of forms EC25B, EC40A, EC40C, and EC8A, which recorded voting and accreditation results from the 4,519 polling units across Edo State.