Obi Criticizes Tinubu’s Extended Foreign Stay, Delegation Of Shettima To Sweden

Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s prolonged absence from the country, citing the nation’s numerous domestic problems.

Obi, in a post via X on Friday, expressed concern that both the President and Vice President, Kashim Shettima are currently out of the country, despite Tinubu’s initial 14-day departure plan.

Advertisement

“The untold hardship unleashed on our people due to some of his administration’s policies is unimaginable, and we need his urgent attention to pilot the nation out of this situation,” Obi said.

READ ALSO: “Reversing Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Would Spell Doom For Nigeria” – World Bank

Obi also questioned the President’s decision to delegate the Vice President to attend a 2-day working visit to Sweden, instead of attending himself.

“He could have done it on his way back from France with his new jet, saving time and scarce national resources,” Obi noted.

The former Anambra Governor emphasized the need for “fiscal responsibility and common sense” in leadership, particularly when facing severe “hunger and poverty.”

“This is the time to show true and committed leadership by making decisions that prioritize the well-being of the people and effective management of scarce resources,” Obi stressed.