October 1: “I No Go Japa, Nigeria Go Better” – Funke Akindele Affirms

As Nigeria marks its 64th year of independence, renowned actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele took to Instagram to express her patriotism and optimism.

Despite the country’s current challenges, Akindele reaffirmed her faith in Nigeria’s potential, declaring she won’t be joining the “japa” (emigration) trend.

In a heartfelt post on Tuesday, the award-winning producer acknowledged the difficulties Nigerians face but praised their perseverance.

She shared her personal blessings, including empowering youth, employing over 175 crew members in her film productions, and achieving box office success.

Grateful for the opportunities Nigeria has provided, Akindele vowed not to abandon the country in its time of need.

Instead, she chose to focus on the nation’s potential, emphasizing that Nigeria is a hub for talent and opportunity.

She partly said, “I pray that this country will be great, yes! We keep saying it will be great. It will be great because this is where I earn a living, this is where I am called ‘gbogbo bigs girl’ this is where I make all the money to afford all the designer bag, designer cloth, this is where I make the money to empower a lot of people. For me, I will not japa, I will remain in Nigeria, Nigeria go better.”

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy Independence Day to my beloved Nigeria! We’ve weathered storms, but our spirit remains unbroken. I celebrate our resilience, creativity & hope. Envisioning a Nigeria where dreams flourish, talents thrive & opportunities abound. Let’s believe in a brighter tomorrow.”

