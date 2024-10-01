October 1: Northern Coordinators Pull Out Of EndBadGovernance Protest

Some coordinators of the #EndBadGovernance demonstrators across the 19 northern states, have pulled out of the planned October 1st protest.

It was gathered that the decision was made after the national organizers failed to address concerns about safeguarding protesters and preventing hoodlums from hijacking the process.

Comrade Abdullahi Daura and Malam Mohammed Musa Biu, Chairman and Secretary of the Northern Coordinators, in a statement on Monday, expressed concerns about a repeat of the violence that occurred in Kano, Kaduna, and other Northern states.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “We have asked questions and wrote several requests for security cover at the convergence points in the north where people will join the protest action. But we are yet to get a clear answer and measures taken to avoid violence and looting of property.

READ MORE: #FearlessOctober: Protest Will Hold At Eagle Square – Organisers To Police

“Against this background, we are urging all our members in all the nineteen states to obey the directives from the coordinators and pull out until we get clearance from security agencies.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the last nationwide protest in the country, especially the northern part, resulted in casualties and arrests.

The #EndBadGovernance protests began on August 1, 2024, in response to Nigeria’s economic hardship and hunger crisis.