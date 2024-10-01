October 1st: We’re On Brink Of One-Party Dictatorship – Atiku Tells Nigerians To Get Back Their Country

The former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has charged Nigerians to take back their country and save it from what it described as ‘one-party dictatorship government’.

Atiku raised the alarm in a tweet via his X handle, amid celebration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary on Tuesday.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, also urged political leaders across all party to create a formidable coalition.

He said: “It is deeply regrettable that our current landscape reflects a troubling decline in electoral credibility, increasingly manipulated by those in power.

“Our political milieu has become corrosive; opposition parties languish in weakness, while the ruling party appears to manipulate internal processes to render them ineffectual.

“Nigeria teeters on the brink of a one-party dictatorship, and it is incumbent upon all politicians and statesmen of integrity to rise and reclaim our democracy from the encroaching shadows of oppression.

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Nigerians on this momentous occasion.

“On this day, as we mark 64 years of nationhood, I take pride in the enduring establishment of democracy in Nigeria.

“I call on the political elite to unite in the noble mission of safeguarding our democracy from the brink of authoritarianism.

“Our founding fathers united under a common cause, championing our independence through peaceful, political activism. What we celebrate today is the fruition of their collective endeavours and those of subsequent generations.

“In closing, I make an impassioned appeal to political leaders across all party lines: let us forge a formidable coalition, one that will provide Nigerians with a credible opposition capable of steering our beloved nation towards a promising future.”