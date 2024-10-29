Ogun Govt Shuts School, Suspends Principal Over Student’s Death

The Ogun State Government has shut down Obada Grammar School, located in Obada, Idi-Emi, following the death of Monday Ariyo, an SS2 student of the School.

It was gathered that the development is coming, following the arrest and suspension of the teacher, who is responsible for killing the student, last week as a result of corporal punishment.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that the deceased was severely punished, after a statement he made, which said to have angered his teacher.

Monday was beaten 24 times, and asked to perform 162 frog jumps, which led to his death.

Meanwhile, the principal of the school, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, who was earlier issued a query for allowing corporal punishment to be used on the pupil against the established rules and regulations in the state, has also been suspended.

This was contained in a statement by Mr. Lekan Adeniran, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday.

The statement partly reads: “The closure of the school was based on the directive of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who has also directed that a panel should be set up to investigate the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

“The governor has promised that those liable by the outcome of the investigation will be made to face the full wrath of the law”.