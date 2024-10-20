Ogun: Motorcyclist, Passenger Killed In Road Crash

An accident along the Ota-Idiroko expressway in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday, claimed the lives of an unidentified motorcyclist and his passenger.

According to Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, the collision happened about 9 a.m. and included a white Iveco truck with the registration number AAA 163 YJ and a motorbike with the registration number DGB 498 UW.

Akinbiyi underlined that eyewitness evidence showed that the biker had wrongfully overtook the Iveco truck while speeding, resulting in an accident.

According to reports, the incident killed both the rider and his passenger, while injuring a third individual.

He said, “A fatal road traffic accident involving a granite-laden truck (Iveco) with a white cab and a motorcycle occurred at Iju Market along the Ota-Idiroko road.

“The accident was caused by wrongful overtaking on the part of the motorcycle rider, combined with excessive speed, according to an eyewitness report.

“Three males were involved, with two dead and one injured.”

He stated that the injured victim was rescued by eyewitnesses, and the bodies of the deceased were transferred to the Ifo General Hospital mortuary.

“The injured victim was taken to a hospital by Good Samaritans before our arrival.

“The presumed deceased were evacuated by TRACE operatives and the police and taken to the General Hospital Ifo morgue by the police.

“While TRACE and the police sympathise with the families of the crash victims, motorists are once again urged to avoid excessive speed due to its potential consequences,” Akinbiyi concluded.