Ogun Police Apprehend Father For Allegedly Defiling 12-Year-Old Daughter

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 41-year-old man, identified as Ibrahim Aliu in Papa Olosun, Oja Odan in the Yewa North Local Government Area of the State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the suspect was apprehended for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter.

He was arrested on Thursday following a complaint made by his estranged wife, Egbebi Temitope, who alleged that the Mr. Ibrahim had carnal knowledge of the victim every time she visited him for the holidays.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the Spokesperson of the State’s Police command, Omolola Odutola.

According to Odutola, Temitope said she found out when she took the girl to the State Hospital, Ilaro for examination and treatment of infection.

She said: “On Thursday at about 1410hrs one Egbebi Temitope “f” of Papa Olosun area of Oja-Odan reported an immoral behavior of her estranged husband one Aliu Ibrahim “m” 41 years old of the same Papa Olosun area of Oja-Odan.

“He was discovered to have been having unlawful carnal knowledge of their 12 years old daughter.

“He defiled her since about two years ago each time the innocent girl went to spend holiday with him.

“The sexual assault was discovered when she took the girl to State Hospital, Ilaro for examination and treatment over untreated vaginal discharge that has been occurring in the little child’s reproductive organ for an unknown period.”