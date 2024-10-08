Ogun Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Stabbing Hunter To Death

Operatives of the Ogun State police command have arrested a man, identified as Faisal Audu for allegedly stabbing a hunter, Saheed Awolesi to death, in Sagamu local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the deceased was said to have left home for hunting on Saturday but failed to return.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the officers from the Sagamu Police Division made the arrest of the suspect over the weekend.

Speaking on the development on Tuesday, the Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola told newsmen that the wife of the deceased and chairman of the Hunters association, Sagamu chapter, Tajudeen Adetayo had reported the missing case to the command.

She noted that some items recovered included a Bajaj motorcycle registered KNN 555 QC X belonging to the deceased, a cutlass, a jackknife, and a Tecno phone.

Odutola said: “On October 6, 2024, around 2:30 PM, Adetutu Awolesi, a female resident of Ifeloju Agbele Sagamu, accompanied by Chief Tajudeen ADETAYO, the chairman of the Hunters Association Sagamu Chapter, reported to the police station that her husband, Saheed Awolesi, had not returned from night hunting since he left home on October 5, 2024, around 7:00 pm.

“Following this report, a call was made to the victim’s phone and answered by a detective at Ibafo Police Station who informed that a 20-year-old suspect, Faisal Audu, had been apprehended with a Bajaj motorcycle (registered KNN 555 QC X), a cutlass, a jackknife, and a Tecno phone suspected to be stolen.”