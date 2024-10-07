Ogun Police Arrest Wanted Rapist, Armed Robber

Olayemi Olawale Shedrack, 33, a suspected rapist and armed robber, was taken into custody by the Ogun State police in Ijagun, Odogbolu local government area.

In relation to the reported rape and armed robbery of female students at the Tai Solarin University of Education in Ijagun, the suspect was taken into custody.

According to the DAILY POST, female students at Tai Solarin University of Education’s Royal Villa lodging in Ijagun were raped and robbed of laptop computers and cash in July.

Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest to DAILY POST in the early hours of Monday, saying Shedrack was on the police wanted list.

According to Odutola, the man was apprehended after an intelligence report while attempting to disguise himself among the crowd.

She said, “Olayemi Olawale Shedrack has been on the police search for armed robbery and rape.

“He was fingered as the prime suspect for an alleged crime of armed robbery and rape which he participated actively on the 21st of July, 2024, where he and his cohorts broke into female Royal villa accommodation area in Tai University of Education Ijagun, robbed harmless female students of their luxury educational devices including laptops, iPhones, wristwatches and cash and further had unlawful carnal knowledge of the innocent female students.

“Following a tip-off, he was sighted in Ijagun, trying to conceal himself among other citizens, but his identity was immediately confirmed by intelligence and the police was contacted, in a swift action he was apprehended.”

The PPRO stated that the suspect will be sent to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, Alamutu Abiodun, Commissioner of Police, has urged members of the Ijagun community to provide genuine information that will help the police apprehend the remaining criminals.