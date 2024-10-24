Ogun Police Nab Cleric For Allegedly Defiling 12-Year-Old Girl

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Jubril Dalamun, for allegedly defiling a 12 years old girl in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the victim’s mother, Kehinde Kafayat, a resident of Adekoja Street in Abobi, Ago Iwoye, reported that the suspect, said to be Islamic cleric, had forcibly assaulted and defiled her daughter.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police, Omolola Odutola, in a statement on Thursday, said that the arrest followed a report from the mother of the child.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Ogun Police Nab Three Motorbike Snatching Suspects

She said: “A resident of Adekoja Street in Abobi Ago Iwoye, accompanied her 12-year-old daughter to report at the station.

“She reported that on Saturday, October 19, 2024, around 1:00 p.m., a 39-year-old man, Alfa Jubril Dalamun, residing at No. 8 Imososi Street in Ago Iwoye, had forcibly assaulted and defiled her daughter.

“The victim was taken to Love and Care Hospital in Ago Iwoye for medical examination and treatment.

“The crime scene was visited, the suspect was arrested, and he has been brought to the police station.”