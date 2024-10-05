Ogun Police Nab Serial Kidnapper, Killer

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Ogunnaike Phillips, a 29-year-old suspected kidnapper, rapist, and serial killer.

Philips, an Aye confraternity member, was arrested in connection with the killing of 17-year-old Habeebah Akinsanya, who was raped and macheted in September.

According to DAILY POST, the girl was discovered dead and macheted on her father’s property at Mile 6, a village just a few metres from Ogun State Television in Abeokuta.

Advertisement

Abiodun Alamutu, the State Commissioner of Police, revealed that Philips, a native of Ayepe Ijebu who now lives in Abeokuta, confessed to killing three other underage girls in the similar manner and burying their bodies in the bush.

On Friday, the suspect led the commissioner and his team to Asero Estate in Abeokuta, Itori in Ewekoro, and Mile 6 along Ajebo Road in Obafemi Owode Local Government, where he buried his victims.

The other victims are Abigail Dina (22), and Mary Ogunyemi (23).

According to the commissioner, the suspect and his accomplice, Danjuma, who is still at large, were in the habit of enticing victims to remote bushes, collecting their phones, demanding ransom from relatives, and eventually killing them.

Speaking to journalists, the suspect demanded death penalty, claiming that his partner had engaged him in the crime.

“I don’t want the government to do anything for me, me and Danjuma and those cultist members, once they catch us, if they want to give us judgment, they should just kill us. Because they are the ones who led me to this stupid things,” he said.

READ MORE: Four Kidnap Victims Rescued, One Suspect Killed In Imo Joint Security Operation

Alamutu, on the other hand, expressed dissatisfaction with the rising number of missing individuals and criminality among youths and stated that an investigation was underway to find and apprehend the remaining gang members.

The police commissioner also promised to bring the culprit to court to face the consequences of his heinous crime, while victims’ relatives demanded justice for their loved ones’ untimely deaths.