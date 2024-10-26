Ogun Student Dies After 162 Frog Jumps, 24 Strokes Of Cane

A student of the Obada Idi-Emi High School, Imeko Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State, simply identified as Ariyo, has died after completing 162 frog jumps and being whiped many strokes of cane.

It was gathered that the student died on Friday following the heavy punishment by his teacher.

According to an activist, identified as Adetoun, narrated that the teacher took a trash can to the deceased ‘s class and told the pupils not to break it, Ariyo jokingly replied to the teacher, saying that the dustbin was bought with their money.

The teacher was said to have reported to the principal who instructed that the student be punished.

Acting on the principal’s instruction, the teacher allegedly flogged Ariyo with many strokes of cane and told him to complete 162 frog jumps and in the process, the student fell and collapsed.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, on Friday, said contrary to viral reports, the deceased was beaten with 24 strokes of the cane and was made to do 162 frog jumps.

She added that Ariyo died at the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta.

Omolola said: “The incident happened on October 15, 2024. The deceased was asked to do 162 frog jumps and was given 24 strokes of the cane.

“He was rushed to FMC Idi-Aba for medical attention, and he died today [Friday].”