Ogun Workers To Earn N77,000 Minimum Wage



Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has approved N77,000 as the minimum wage for workers in the state, effective immediately.

Tokunbo Talabi, Secretary to the State Government, announced this after a meeting with labour leaders from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) on Monday.

“The payment of the new minimum wage takes immediate effect,” Talabi stated.

He explained that Governor Abiodun directed that no worker in the state should earn less than N77,000 starting from October.

The Governor also advised private sector employers to negotiate with stakeholders to establish a comparable minimum wage for their employees.

To ensure compliance, the government will establish a monitoring team to oversee the implementation of the new minimum wage in the private sector.

Hameed Benco, Ogun State NLC chairman, expressed labour’s satisfaction with the governor’s approval of “the highest minimum wage in the country.”

Additionally, Benco noted that the Governor approved the labour’s submission that the new basic salary would not be taxed.