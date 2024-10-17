Okpebholo Accuses Obaseki Govt Of Looting Of State’s Funds, Properties Before End Of Tenure

The newly elected Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has accused officials of the out-going government of looting State’s funds and properties.

Okpebholo on Wednesday, urged banks to halt the granting of loans to the State government during the transition period.

In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Godswill Inegbealso, the incoming Governor called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Department of State Services to investigate the matter.

He said: “It is sad that barely one month to handover, the out-going administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki is still allegedly obtaining loans from banks and other financial institutions under very shady headings.

“We are also aware of the massive looting and vandalisation of properties, including vehicles, furniture, gadgets, household utensils and even carpets from offices and residences of the Edo State Government.

“This unacceptable behaviour undermines the trust and faith of our citizens in those entrusted to serve them in the past eight years.

“In light of the foregoing, we call on the relevant authorities, including the EFCC, police, and DSS, to investigate the allegations thoroughly and ensure that those found guilty are held accountable while protecting Government House and offices from vandals.

“The Accountant General of Edo State is hereby advised to uphold the principle of integrity in his duty, as it is the only action that will put his name in gold.