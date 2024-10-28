Olamide, Timaya, Banky W Assisted My Music Career, Wizkid Never Did – Skales

Skales, a Nigerian artist, has alleged that his colleague and former record label mate, Wizkid, has never assisted him in his career.

The crooner of “Shake Body” clarified that the only people who have previously assisted him were Timaya, Olamide, and Banky W, his former record label boss.

Skales also expressed gratitude to Burna Boy for his support.

Advertisement

On his X handle on Monday, he wrote, “Put some respect on my name… I don tell una the only person sef wey help me na olamide and Timaya and Banky W… much respect to Burna … you guys always love to see artiste go against each other but ama set the record straight … I’m a don with this music and all I wanna do is make

Music and stay away from all that negative toxic bullshit … so love your fav and stop cooking up bullshit stories…”

READ MORE: Maria Chike Announces Birth Of Second Child

Taking to the comment section, an X user with the handle @Perfect_Mipo claimed that Wizkid made Skales.

“Wizkid made you,” he wrote.

Skales rebuffed, “Ask am make him tell una how … got respect for him but he dint help me … if anything Banky deserves the praise and respect for believing in teenagers.”

Skales and Wizkid were the first singers signed to Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment, EME, in the 2010s, although they left the label long after becoming famous.