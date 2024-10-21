Oluwadolarz Exposes Gay Music Executive’s Shocking Demand To Promote His Song

Oluwadolarz, a Nigerian artist has disclosed the unusual request he received from a gay music executive as a prerequisite for promoting his songs.

Before he could market his song, the comedian-turned-singer claimed a gay recording producer requested sex from him, but he refused.

He disclosed this via his Instagram story section on Sunday.

He wrote, “You will promote my songs. Endorse my music.

“Help me top chart. But make I first bend over make you enter my y*nsh. E.n.k.r sir”

