Ondo: Amotekun Apprehends 27 Suspected Kidnappers, Burglars, Others

No fewer than 27 suspected criminals have been arrested by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as the Amotekun Corps, in different locations.

The suspects were said to have involved in crimes such as kidnapping, stealing, murder, and burglary among others.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development was disclosed on Tuesday by the State Commander of the Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, while parading suspected criminals, at the headquarters of the corps.

Adetunji assured investors and farmers that Ondo State remain peaceful, and safe place to invest.

He said: “Today, we have a total of 27 suspects on parade. In the last two weeks across the state, on law and order, that is breaking of law and order, we have 27 suspects.

“Generally, I want to place it on record that Ondo State is peaceful and community-friendly, investment-friendly, and farmers are encouraged to go to their farms as the Amotekun rangers are already in the farms across the state, especially in the Government Forest Reserves to ensure that there are no infringements.

“The uniqueness of today’s parade is that apart from very little cases, about two or three kidnapping cases at the borders, that is the Akunu-Kogi-Ondo border, where we had two cases of kidnapping and in Ose border-Edo-Ondo border, where we had one case in the last two weeks, we could say that the entire 18 Local Government Areas are at peace.”