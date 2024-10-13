“Ondo Election No Contest, Una Go Don See Results Before 12 Noon” – Seyi Law

Oluseyi Aletile, often known as Seyi Law, a popular Nigerian comedian, has declared that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has no serious opponents in the Ondo state governorship race.

The comedian made the statement on Saturday in response to an assault allegation against the governor following a viral video of a man resembling Aiyedatiwa’s facial features in a violent dispute with some women.

One of the women grabbed the man’s clothes and accused him of physical assault.

The footage surfaced on the X platform ahead of the upcoming Ondo state governorship election in 2024.

In the midst of the debate, Seyi law warned that if the governor takes legal action against people who are circulating the video online, it will be viewed as oppression.

While stating that the video is an attempt by the opposition to demarket his principal ahead of the November 16 election, Seyi noted that Aiyedatiwa has no serious opponents, implying that the poll will be simple for him to win.

He tweeted, “I just landed in Naija, and it is sad that despite several warnings to you, you have refused to do the honourable thing. If the Governor takes this up, your family will shout oppression.

“For your information, the election in Ondo State is no contest. Before 12 noon, una go don see results, run.”

It should be noted that Seyi Law was appointed in July 2024, as Senior Special Assistant, SSA on Entertainment & Tourism to governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

