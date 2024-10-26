Ondo: Labourer Remanded For Allegedly Killing Wife, Attempting To Kill Son



A labourer, Sunday Emmanuel, has been remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service after allegedly killing his wife, Linda, with a machete in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to police reports, Emmanuel, a resident of Ogbeni Camp in Ofosu, also allegedly attacked his three-year-old son, Sunday, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute between Emmanuel and his wife over their annual wages.

Police prosecutor, Josephine Wanna, on Friday, charged Emmanuel with two counts of murder and attempted murder.

The charges stated: “That you, Sunday Emmanuel, on October 7, 2004, at about 5:30am at Ogbeni Camp via Ofosu, in the Ondo Magistraterial District, did unlawfully kill one Linda Emmanuel, 35, by macheting her on the neck and cheek.

“That you, Sunday Emmanuel, on the same date, time and place, unlawfully attempted with the intention to kill your son, aged 3, by macheting him on the head.”

Emmanuel’s actions contravene Sections 319 (1) and 320 (1) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

Magistrate Olateju Odenusi-Fadeyi ordered Emmanuel’s remand pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions and adjourned the case until February 2, 2025.

No plea was taken during the court proceeding.