Ondo SDP Deputy Guber Candidate Dumps Party Days To Poll

Deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Ondo State, Susan Gbemisola Alabi, has resigned her membership from the party.

This is coming few weeks to the gubernatorial election in the State.

Advertisement

Alabi disclosed this after notifying the governorship candidate of the party, Bamidele Akingboye of her decision to step down as his running mate in a letter addressed to the Party’s standard-bearer and National Chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam.

In the letter addressed to Akingboye, Alabi stated that her resignation from the party takes immediat effect.

She, however, did not indicate the reason why she dumped the party or her next political destination.

The letter dated October 2, 2024 read: “In furtherance to the discussion you had with me and the advise you gave me on the morning of Friday 20th September, 2024, I hereby formally resign as the Social Democratic Party Deputy Governorship Candidate for Ondo State in the 2024 governorship election. The resignation takes immediate effect.

READ ALSO: We’ll Use Edo Strategy In Ondo, Anambra – APC’s Ganduje

“I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity to run alongside you. Your leadership has been inspiring and I have learnt a lot on this journey. As I step away, I wish you the very best in your future endeavours. I am confident that you will continue to make a significant impact on our great state.”

Similarly, in the letter addressed to SDP’s National Chairman, sge said: “I am writing to formally resign from my membership in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) effective immediately.

“This decision was not made lightly as I have valued my time with the party. However, after careful consideration I believe it is in my best interest to pursue new opportunities and directions.

“Please also note that I have given notice of my resignation as the SDP Deputy Governorship Candidate in the 2024 Governorship election to Otunba Bamidele Akingboye (OBA), the SDP governorship candidate.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity and for your support during my time in SDP. Thank you for your support and camaraderie during my time with SDP. I wish the party continuous success in its future endeavours.”