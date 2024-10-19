“One-Chance” Robbery Suspect Nabbed In Ogun With Firearm

Operatives from the Ogun State police have arrested one Imole Ajayi, a 27-year-old suspected armed robber.

On Thursday, the suspect, who was riding his motorbike, was apprehended during a stop and search operation on the Orita/Idi-Oke, Igbesa route.

His arrest was confirmed in a statement sent by the command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, on Friday.

According to Odutola, a single-barrel shotgun and three live ammunition were discovered in his bag during a search.

She claimed Ajayi was suspected of participating in the activities of “one-chance” armed robbers who use motorcycles to scout for stranded automobiles on the route.

Part of the statement reads: “Imole Ajayi, a 27-year-old male from Area 5 Iperin Opic Estate, attempted to hide a bag while riding his motorcycle and pretended not to know its contents.

” Police suspect that he may be involved in the activities of “one-chance” armed robbers, who use motorcycles to scout for stranded vehicles on the highway, targeting both commercial and private car owners in distress.

“Upon searching his bag, officers discovered a single-barrel shotgun along with three live cartridges. Ajayi struggled to provide a satisfactory explanation for the firearm’s presence in his possession”

According to the statement, during interrogation, the suspect admitted that the bag belonged to and was provided to him by one Samson, also known as Samora.

Odutola stated that the case would be referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta for further investigation because authorities are now attempting to locate Samson.