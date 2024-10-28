One Dead, Driver Injured In Ogun Road Accident 

A yet to be identified female passenger has been killed in a fatal road accident that happened at Molipa roundabout, in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun state.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 10:30pm on Sunday, when the driver of the Lexus Jeep lost control and crashed into a container beside the road.

In a statement by Spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola said that the female passenger died on the spot while the driver was severely injured.

She said: “The Lexus jeep was travelling from Ibadan Garage towards Molipa Roundabout when the driver lost control and crashed into a container beside the road.

“Sadly, the female passenger, whose identity could not be ascertained, died on the spot.

“The driver was unconscious and taken to the hospital for treatment and the deceased woman’s body has been deposited at the mortuary for an autopsy by officers of the Motor Traffic Division, MTD of Obalende Police Divisional Headquarters.”