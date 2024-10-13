One Killed As Gunmen In Military Uniform Storm Kwara Community

A yet to be identified resident of Oreke-Okegbo, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has been killed, while another sustained degrees of injury, following an attack by gunmen in the area.

It was gathered that the culprits, suspected to be bandits in military uniform, stormed the community on Thursday, at about 7:00 p.m.

A source who spoke with Daily Trust, said: “They shot one person at Awere River, and all efforts made by Kabiesi Oloreke to contact the army at Oro Ago proved abortive.”

Also speaking with the above mentioned news outlet on Sunday, the traditional ruler of Oreke, Oba Joseph Sunday Adefila, confirmed the attack, adding that one person was killed while another injured during the attack.

He said: “The bandits, including a woman, came into the community from a nearby village after an operation.

“What we gathered was that they were on their way to another place after our community when they encountered some guards protecting some Chinese nationals in the area.

“Those guards thought they were soldiers when they requested a vehicle to carry their other colleagues because they were in army uniforms.

“But attempts by the guards to authenticate their claims led to a disagreement and they left to lie in ambush. They attacked two people and killed one in the process.

“After the attack, they got stuck at Awere river after Babanla town due to the volume of the water and they could not cross until the following morning when they were able to escape,” he said.

“They are not herdsmen but spoke Hausa sparingly, I suspect they are foreign nationals from neighboring countries”.