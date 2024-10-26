One Rescued, 80 Year Old Woman Dies As Fire Razes Building In Ogun

An 80 year old woman, identified as Mariam Salako has been killed, following a fire outbreak that occurred at Ago Ika, Ifelodun Local Government in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement by the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the inferno happened at about 1:00 am on Saturday.

She added that one Baba Ali, whose age is yet to be identified, was rescued through a window by community members.

Advertisement

She said: ”Around 1:00 am, a distress call was made regarding a building on fire located at No. 28 Ifelodun Ago Ka area in Abeokuta.

READ MORE: Ogun Student Dies After 162 Frog Jumps, 24 Strokes Of Cane

” The Area Commander promptly led a team of police officers to the site while the fire service was called for assistance. The Ogun State Fire Service quickly responded and managed to bring the fire under control.

” Unfortunately, an elderly woman, Mariam Salako, aged 80, who lived in the building, was unable to escape and died in the fire incident.”