One Resident Killed, Others Injured As Explosion Rocks Delta Community

At least one person have been reportedly killed, while others sustained degrees of injuries following an explosion which occurred in Sapele metropolis, Delta State.

It was gathered that the horrible incident happened on Tuesday night, at a dumpsite along Mission Road, where scavengers store scrap materials.

An eyewitness who refused to reveal his identity told PUNCH that the explosion had stemmed from an improvised explosive device inadvertently brought to the site by one of the scavengers.

Advertisement

He added that two others, including individuals residing near the dumpsite, reportedly sustained critical injuries.

READ MORE: Primary Two Pupil Killed, Three Injured As School Building Collapses In Delta

The source said: “They are currently receiving medical treatment. “The explosion has left the area in shock and mourning”.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer who spoke under condition of anonymity, told the above mentioned media outlet that it could be a gas cylinder that exploded.

He said: “The blast may have been triggered by a scavenger unknowingly handling a hazardous item.

“It’s possible they mistook it for scrap metal. Our initial suspicion is that it might have been a gas or fire extinguisher cylinder.”