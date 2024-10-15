Only God, Destiny Can Determine Atiku’s Fate In 2027 – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu, has said that only God and destiny can determine the fate of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2027 general poll.

Momodu’s statement is coming, following ex- governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, over his advice, urging Atiku to stop contesting in any election in Nigeria.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Presidential election, has been running unsuccessfully for the post, for six times, 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the 77 years old Adamawa State politician will contest again in 2027.

Reacting to Atiku’s ambition, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, Momodu said that age cannot be a decisive factor in determining what political offices people should occupy.

He said: “What has been the impact of these younger people who said they have been in politics? Go and check their states, what have they done for the amount of money made available to them?

“Age cannot be an automatic qualification or disqualification in politics. Who would have expected Joe Biden to come after Obama? It is up to God and destiny. I am a child of destiny and that is why I have contentment.

“If Alhaji Atiku decides to run, good luck to him. If he doesn’t want to run, no problem. It’s not for anybody to muzzle him, why are they afraid of him?

When asked if the former vice president would be a threat to rulling All Progressives Party in the next general election, Momodu said that: “I am sure they believe so. I know those who believe he is the only one right now.

“He will be a threat if he is able to galvanize a major political party.”