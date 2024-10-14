Only God’s Intervention Can Help PDP From Current Embarrassing Situation – Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has claimed that only God’s intervention can end current internal crisis facing the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking over the issue of suspension of stakeholders in the party, Fayose, on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said that the situation is embarrassing, adding that it is not necessary at the moment.

The former governor noted that it will need divine intervention for the PDP to hold together again as a strong political party that will challenge the top political positions in Nigeria.

He said: ”The current situation in our party has made a mockery of suspension and counter-suspension, especially at that level of leadership.

“And sadly now, the current situation in the party has taken the party so low to the level of embarrassment that is most unnecessary.

“The mismanagement and arrogance of a few today is haunting the party and they say when the head is sick the whole body is gone.

“So, it will need God’s intervention, it will need a miracle for this party to be put together again.”

Fayose also refuted viral claim that he had declared interest in becoming the national chairman of the PDP.

He said: “There was a write-up going around yesterday that I have declared for national chairman. That is an irresponsible statement that is not from me and will never be from me.

“I don’t even want to be anything in the party anymore, I don’t even want an appointment of any sort.

“I never said I have declared for national chairman of the party – God forbid, that seat is too hot for my age now. I don’t want such and I will never aspire for such,”