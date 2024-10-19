Osimhen Scores Overhead Kick As Galatasaray Beat Antalyaspor 

Nigeria’s forward, Victor Osimhen, has scored a stunning overhead kick on his return to action as Galatasaray thrashed Antalyaspor 3-0 in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Saturday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the African Best Player was sidelined for a short period with injury and only returned to training this week.

The Nigeria international started the game on the bench, replacing Mauro Icardi 12 minutes from time.

Osimhen replaced the Argentine in the 78th minute, then netted the visitors third goal of the game in stoppage time.

He has now scored three goals in four league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season.