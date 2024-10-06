Osimhen Wins First Turkish Super Lig Award At Galatasaray

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has clinched his first Turkish Super Lig award shortly after joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Osimhen’s goal against Kasımpaşa has been chosen as the Goal of the Week by IN SPORTS, securing an overwhelming 77.96% of the total votes.

The 25-year-old secured his first goal and followed it up with a brace, although it wasn’t enough to secure a victory for the Turkish champions, as they relinquished a three-goal lead, ending the match in a draw.

Despite missing pre-season due to transfer controvery, Osimhen has quickly become a key player for Galatasaray, having been involved in scoring or assisting in all four of his appearances for the club.

He has now bagged two goals and four assists in four games for the Lions since his loan move from Napoli.

Osimhen was not included in Super Eagles squad for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya due to his fitness issues.