Over 15 Killed, Others Injured As Bandits Invade Benue Community

Over 15 persons have been gruesomely killed by suspected bandits, during an attack at Anyiin, community, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the terrorists invaded the affected town on Wednesday, around 6:32 pm, leaving others severely injured, while many are still missing.

A villager, who refused to identified himself told Daily Trust that the armed invaders unleashed terror on Anyiin, adding that some are still missing.

He said: They caught residents unaware, surrounded the town and shot sporadically in the air.

“As people scampered for safety, they ran into the attackers’ well orchestrated ambush.”

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, a community leader from Anyiin, identified as Joseph Anawah, said that the criminals, numbering over 20 and heavily armed, carried out an operation that lasted three hours.

He said: “Terrorists yesterday, Wednesday, October 30, 2024, unleashed terror on Anyiin town, Logo LGA of Benue State, in an operation that started around 6:32 pm, leaving over 15 people dead, some with injuries, and others missing.”

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Security and External Affairs, Alex Igbaya, confirmed the incident but declined to give a casualty figure.

He said, “Security personnel have already been deployed to the area; military men are there.”