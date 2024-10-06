Over 80 Households Submerged In Plateau (Pictures)

At least 80 households have been displaced, following a flood that stormed some communities in Langtang South local government area of Plateau State.

INFORMATION NIGIERIA reports that the incident happened, following an heavy downpour, which started on Friday through Sunday morning.

It was gathered that most of the affected persons are now stranded and in search of places of refuge.

Advertisement

A resident of Angwan Bwarat in Sabon Gida community of Langtang South, identified as Nandul Solomon, told PUNCH that the flood didn’t claim lives but because it was huge, displaced over 80 households.

He said: “The flood didn’t claim lives, but it was huge. Right now, over 80 households have had their houses destroyed by the flood, rendering many others homeless.

“The displaced persons are currently searching for where to stay, while others are staying with neighbours, friends, or relatives.”

READ MORE: 29 Killed, Many Houses Destroyed As Flood Hits Kebbi Communities

Also speaking on the flood, a community leader in the Sabo Gari community, Mr Yintim Nimilam, decried over the plight of the people.

Nimilam appealed to state government and other public-spirited individuals to come to their aid.

He said: “We appeal to the government and relevant authorities to come to our rescue. The incident is rather unfortunate.

“As it is, several persons are currently displaced and staying with relatives, and many others don’t know what to do about the situation that has befallen them.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, Sunday Abdu, in his reaction said that the agency was aware of the flood incident.

He said: “We have received distress calls regarding the incident of flooding in Langtang South.

“So, I have detailed my staff to go and assess the situation tomorrow (Monday) to enable us to know the next line of action to take.”