Panic As Gunmen Storm Anglican Church, Kidnap Priest In Anambra

An Anglican priest, identified as Ven David Arinze Ajaefobi, the Archdeacon of Oyi Central Archdeaconry has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Oyi local government area of Anambra State.

A source who spoke with Daily Post on Sunday, said that the cleric was abducted around 9:00 pm on Saturday at the entrance gate of St. James’ Parish, Awkuzu.

He added that the abductors have not make any contact with the priest’s family to demand a ransom or give reason behind his abduction.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Many Feared Dead As Suspected Cultists Storm Anambra Community

The source said: “The abduction occurred around 9:00 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the entrance gate of St James’ Parish, Awkuzu, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Anambra State has been experiencing some attacks, initiated by gunmen and suspected kidnappers.

In June 2024, gunmen kidnapped a priest of a Catholic Church, identified as Ike, around Amagu intersection, Ndiokpaleke in the Ajali community, along with another individual, in the State.