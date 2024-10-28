Panic As Hoodlums Reportedly Kidnap UNN Dean In Enugu

There was panic in Enugu State on Sunday, as hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers, abducted a senior lecturer in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Oguejiofo Ujam, along the Ugwuogo-Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road.

It was gathered that Prof. Ujam, who serves as the Dean of the School of General Studies and is a lecturer in the Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry, was kidnapped on Sunday.

Speaking over the development on Monday, a social media influencer, identified as Chijinkem Ugwuanyi, in a Facebook post, said: “Prof Oguejiofo T. Ujam was kidnapped yesterday morning along Ugwuogo-Nike-Opi-Nsukka road.

“He is a lecturer at the Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry, and Dean, School of General Studies University Of Nigeria Nsukka. Our prayers are needed for his safe return to us, unharmed.”

Also, a lecturer told Daily Post that the incident was posted on the WhatsApp page of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, UNN chapter.

He said: “Prof. Oguejiofor Ujam, the Dean of GS was kidnapped this morning along Opi-Enugu Road. Please, we need urgent help.”