Pastor Enenche, Wife Head To Malawi, Visit President Chakwera

Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, and his wife, Becky, recently paid a visit to Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, at the Government House in Lilongwe.

During their meeting, Dr. Enenche and his wife received a warm reception from President Chakwera, his wife Monica, and their team.

Advertisement

Dr. Enenche was grateful for the hospitality and expressed his appreciation for God’s guidance in the nation.

This visit was part of Dr. Enenche’s two-day “The Day of God’s Power” Malawi Healing and Deliverance crusade, which kicked off on Thursday.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, Enenche shared pictures of their visit to the nation’s president following their arrival.

READ MORE: Actress Regina Daniels Celebrates Birthday With Breathtaking Photos

He wrote, “It’s always a lovely and memorable time in Malawi and we are grateful to God for His help in the nation.

“We appreciate the Malawian president, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his amiable wife Her Excellency Mrs. Monica Chakwera (First Lady of Republic of Malawi), and their team for the warmth reception we received upon our arrival to the country and during our meeting at the Government House with the presidential cabinet and we believe God for the completion of His project in the lives of His people.”

SEE POST: