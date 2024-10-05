Pastor Jerry Eze Holds Thanksgiving Service For 42nd Birthday, Obi Cubana, E-Money, Others Attend

Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), has marked a belated 42nd birthday celebration with a star-studded thanksgiving event on Friday, October 4.

Eze had turned 42 on August 22.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including business moguls Obi Cubana and E-Money, and former First Lady Patience Ebele Jonathan.

Videos from the event showed Obi Cubana and E-Money enthusiastically dancing with friends to honor the occasion.

Sharing a clip on his Instagram page on Friday, Obi Cubana captioned: “A very beautiful evening!!!Whenever you see me dance this much, it is done!! We gathered to celebrate a great guy, a good man, our brother @realjerryeze on his 42nd birthday!”

