Pastor Muoka Of Lord’s Chosen Breaks Silence, Says VeryDarkMan Will Learn The Hard Way

The general overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Lazarus Muoka, has chastised VeryDarkMan for reportedly disparaging his church.

Social internet went wild last month with videos of the church’s members sharing their peculiar testimonies.

In one of the videos, an elderly woman claimed she was attacked by four armed thieves but magically regained control of their weapons.

Advertisement

Similarly, a man claimed to have survived a kidnapping, machete attacks, and bullets “without sustaining any injuries”.

Another man said that a lion saved him from kidnappers by lifting him into the air and leading him to safety.

In reaction VeryDarkMan a social media personality bemoaned the authenticity of the viral testimonies shared by Chosen members and ended his statement using his popular slogan, “You all going to learn the hard way”.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, the clergyman addressed his congregation, stating that he had been informed by someone of the activist’s negative comments about his church.

The pastor claimed that the social media influencer remarked, “Chosen members will learn the hard way”.

Mouka stated that he told the individual that “VeryDarkMan is learning something today in a hard way” — meaning that the activist is in a tough situation as a result of his words against Chosen.

READ MORE: We’re Most Blessed, No Nigerian Meant To Beg – Pastor Enenche

“Somebody came to talk to me and said ‘Pastor, do you see this man that is talking against us? The man said Chosen people will learn something the hard way,” he said.

“And he mentioned the name of the man and he is called VeryDarkMan. I said no, Chosen will not learn something the hard way and that he is the one who will learn something the hard way.

“I didn’t speak evil of him. I only made a statement. I don’t want to speak evil, because if I say anything negative or evil, it will happen immediately.

“I cannot speak evil against any man but I’m telling you that VeryDarkMan is learning something today in a hard way. I didn’t say that in order to punish him, I only said what he said.

“If God’s anointed gets angry with you, you are finished.”

Watch him speak below…