Pay Your Taxes, Govt Needs Money To Provide Good Services – Wike Tells Nigerians

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerians to pay their taxes, adding that government at all levels need money to provide enabling environment for the people.

The former governor of Rivers State led this out on Wednesday in Abuja, at the first edition of the Abuja Business and Investment Summit.

The FCT Minister stated that the theme of the event, ‘Optimising Investment Through Partnerships’, resonates with the Federal Government’s drive to deploy the power of collaboration to foster investment opportunities.

Wike added that it is not right to say that the government does not need money to survive.

He said: “These are the kinds of things the government looks into and say how can I bring in the money and the land and at the end of the day, the government will not make a dime?

“When people say the government is not to make money, who told you that? If the government is not to make money, how do we have money to provide services? The government needs money.

“That’s why the government says pay your tax; it’s very important. And so, while we provide the enabling environment, we also believe that we have to encourage you (investors) so that you get what you are supposed to get and the government gets what it is supposed to get. That way, everybody will go home smiling.”