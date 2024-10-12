PDP Crisis: Damagum Was Suspended, Not Sacked – Dino Melaye Tells Court

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has claimed that embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Damagum, was not sacked but suspended.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, following a Court order, delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, which held that Damagum remains the legitimate Chairman of the party and can only be removed through a national convention.

Reacting to Justice Peter’s statement, Melaye on Saturday, in a post shared on his X page, said that the party have decided to obey the court which forbids PDP from sacking Damagum.

Melaye wrote: “In compliance with the court order, not to sack Damagun, he has been suspended and not sacked.

“We have obeyed the court order because PDP is a law-abiding party. The suspension will aid in the resolution of the crisis in our party. Senator Dino Melaye.”

It was learnt that following Damagum suspension, another factional NWC also suspended the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and national legal adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.